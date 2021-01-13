New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): A full dress rehearsal of Army Day Parade was held at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday.

Gallantry awards were conferred posthumously at the event.

The wife of Havildar Baljeet of Kumaon Regiment received the gallantry award. Havildar Baljeet lost his life in an operation in 2019. Earlier in 2018, his wife had received the Sena Medal on his behalf.

The widow of Sepoy Sandeep of 55 Rashtriya Rifles, who lost his life in 2019 in an operation in which two terrorists were eliminated, also received the award.

Addressing the gathering, Lt General RP Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Command, recalled the sacrifices made by the soldiers in the line of duty. (ANI)

