New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Army on Monday paid rich tributes to Capt Vikram Batra, recalling his heroics during the 1999 Kargil war when he had displayed the "most conspicuous courage and valour" and made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid homage to Capt Batra on his death anniversary, and said his "unmatched bravery and sacrifice" during the Kargil war remains a glorious example of courage in service of the nation.

The Army is gearing up to mark 26 years since its victory in Operation Vijay when Indian soldiers and other personnel had fought a decisive battle against Pakistani forces at the icy heights of Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army since then commemorates July 26 as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"#26YearsofKargilVijay Captain Vikram Batra 07 July 1999 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles (JAK RIF) During #Kargil War, Captain Vikram Batra had earlier led his Company to successfully capture #Pt5140, in which he had daringly neutralised four enemy personnel in hand-to-hand combat," the Army said in a post on X

It also shared a small video clip with the post.

"In yet another battle to capture #Pt4875, he displayed most conspicuous courage & valour in the face of enemy and achieved a near impossible mission. In this operation he led the assault and neutralised five enemy soldiers at point blank range and pressed on the attack despite sustaining grievous injuries," the Army said.

"Inspired by his super human act and exemplary leadership, the troops charged on and captured Pt 4875. Awarded with the Param Vir Chakra #PVC (Posthumous). We pay our tribute.#KVD2025," the Indian Army wrote in the tribute post.

Defence Minister Singh paid homage to the Kargil braveheart in a post on X.

"Remembering the supreme sacrifice made by Captain Vikram Batra on his Balidan Diwas. His unmatched bravery and sacrifice during the Kargil War remain a glorious example of courage in service of the nation. My tributes to him on his 'Balidan Diwas'," he said.

