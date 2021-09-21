Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): An Army aviation helicopter force-landed near the Patnitop area of Udhampur district on Tuesday morning.

According to the Indian Army, the two pilots sustained injuries in the incident. They are being evacuated.

Also Read | 2021 Yamaha R15 V4, R15M & Aerox 155 Scooter Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Further details are awaited.

Last month, an ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Army crashed into Ranjit Sagar lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. (ANI)

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Techies Return Gold Jewellery Found on Road to Owner Through Police, Earn Praise.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)