Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) The Army on Saturday started a pre-recruitment training camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district with an aim to provide employment opportunities and prepare the local youth to join the armed forces, a defence spokesperson said.

The camp was conducted at Salotri area of Poonch district and was heavily subscribed by youth seeking to join the Army, the spokesperson said.

He said the unit organised various tests like two-km run, ground test as also theoretical classes towards preparing the participants for the recruitment rallies.

The pre-recruitment camp of two week duration will go a long way in preparing the youth from remote areas to successfully join the Army after necessary screening during the conduct of forthcoming recruitment rallies, the spokesperson said.

He said the local youth and students of various schools praised the initiative undertaken by the Army for providing a rare opportunity to the unemployed youth to join the armed forces and their general upliftment of the education standard.

