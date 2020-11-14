With only a few days remaining for the exams, students of Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) are stressed, and all they want is for the institute to postpone the November 2020 exams. Twitter is flooded with #ICAIExamPostponement tweets, memes and jokes, as students are heavily trending the viral hashtag, once again, urging ICAI to cancel the examinations and reschedule it, only after COVID-19 situation improves. Candidates still alleged unresolved issues regarding the upcoming exams. Even though, it is a festival day, today, November 14, the internet is filled with pleas of candidates urging postponement of the exams as they are worried about their health.

CA students have been reporting issues ever since the ICAI admit cards were released for the upcoming exams. Many candidates have alleged that they have been allotted exam centres in a different state, bakery shops, and containment zones and so on. While the institute denies any exam centre allotted in containment zone, it claims to have ‘already changed more than 20 examination centres.’ But students reported that there had been unresolved issues regarding the upcoming exam.

While the country is celebrating the Festival of Lights, Diwali 2020, today, students seem to be in stress. Some of them are in uncertainty if the CA exams would be conducted in November, at all. #ICAIExamPostponement, #ICAIExams are currently trending on Twitter, accompanied by memes, tweets and more with students urging the institute to cancel November, 2020 exams.

Check Tweets:

Students Use Memes to Express Their Plight!

#icaiexampostponement CA Students: Please issue revised SOP and a detailed FAQ for Jan/ Feb exams.#ICAI : pic.twitter.com/EfyDvOLqYO — The IMPOSTER among CAs (@CAMemes2) November 13, 2020

Students Are Worried!

ICAI is taking 18 days long offline exams with 500000 students accumulated in 1100 centres and MHA guidelines are not being followed #icaiexampostponement this is trending everyday. We students are facing mental trauma and ICAI is not answering our queries. Plz cover this topic🙏🏻 — ¥₳$#$₩ἶ❧.......👸🏻 (@ManekYashswi) November 14, 2020

Unhappy With Exam Centres!

The exam centres allotted proves that icai is not prepared for the exams!! Then why are you risking our lifes??? #icai #icaiexampostponement — Athira (@Athira87167184) November 14, 2020

LOL

Poor Students!

Looking at the trends and helplessness of CA aspirants... Lee JEE and NEET students be like- #icaiexampostponement pic.twitter.com/FrerO8W8LM — Aakash Saxena (@the_sole_soul) November 14, 2020

Students Are Stressed!

Amid the Festival, Students Are Worried

In this festival time also this trend show how CA Students worried about Exams.#icaiexampostponement pic.twitter.com/ZiEeuA7FUW — Shubham Adatiya (@shubham_adatiya) November 13, 2020

The Twitter campaigning for ICAI exam 2020 postponement has been on, since quite a few days. ICAI recently confirmed that there wouldn’t be any change in the timeline and exams would be held as per the decided schedule.

Here's the Tweet:

Candidates for ICAI Exams starting from 21st Nov 20 are informed that exams will be held as per schedule. They should only concentrate on exam studies & not misled by any false propaganda/incorrect statements made & should only refer to announcements at https://t.co/G24kqWMP0e pic.twitter.com/tgHv2aYaYU — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) November 12, 2020

ICAI CA Exams 2020 starts from November 21. The institute has also introduced an ‘Opt-Out’ scheme for candidates appearing in the upcoming examinations. The scheme is for candidates who themselves or their family members are infected with COVID-19 or residing in containment zones, in which case, they can appear in another CA exam cycle January/ February 2021 or May 2021.

