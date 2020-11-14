With only a few days remaining for the exams, students of Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) are stressed, and all they want is for the institute to postpone the November 2020 exams. Twitter is flooded with #ICAIExamPostponement tweets, memes and jokes, as students are heavily trending the viral hashtag, once again, urging ICAI to cancel the examinations and reschedule it, only after COVID-19 situation improves. Candidates still alleged unresolved issues regarding the upcoming exams. Even though, it is a festival day, today, November 14, the internet is filled with pleas of candidates urging postponement of the exams as they are worried about their health.

CA students have been reporting issues ever since the ICAI admit cards were released for the upcoming exams. Many candidates have alleged that they have been allotted exam centres in a different state, bakery shops, and containment zones and so on. While the institute denies any exam centre allotted in containment zone, it claims to have ‘already changed more than 20 examination centres.’ But students reported that there had been unresolved issues regarding the upcoming exam.

While the country is celebrating the Festival of Lights, Diwali 2020, today, students seem to be in stress. Some of them are in uncertainty if the CA exams would be conducted in November, at all. #ICAIExamPostponement, #ICAIExams are currently trending on Twitter, accompanied by memes, tweets and more with students urging the institute to cancel November, 2020 exams.

Check Tweets:

Students Use Memes to Express Their Plight!

Students Are Worried!

Unhappy With Exam Centres!

LOL

Poor Students!

Students Are Stressed!

Amid the Festival, Students Are Worried

The Twitter campaigning for ICAI exam 2020 postponement has been on, since quite a few days. ICAI recently confirmed that there wouldn’t be any change in the timeline and exams would be held as per the decided schedule.

Here's the Tweet:

ICAI CA Exams 2020 starts from November 21. The institute has also introduced an ‘Opt-Out’ scheme for candidates appearing in the upcoming examinations. The scheme is for candidates who themselves or their family members are infected with COVID-19 or residing in containment zones, in which case, they can appear in another CA exam cycle January/ February 2021 or May 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2020 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).