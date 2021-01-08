Srinagar, Jan 8 (PTI) An Army porter was injured in a landmine blast in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Showkat Ahmad Chack, a resident of Tanghdar Nard, was injured in the blast near Shiv post at Tanghdar Nad area in the north Kashmir district, they said.

Chack received injuries in his foot, and is being airlifted to a Srinagar hospital for further treatment, they added.

