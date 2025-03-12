New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) A 48-year-old Army Subedar, posted in Ambala Cantonment, died in a road accident in outernorth Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Wednesday.

An emergency call was received from Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh on March 8 regarding Jagtar Singh being brought dead after a road traffic accident on the service road near Khampur Red Light, towards Sonipat, they said.

The body was later shifted to BJRM Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

A case was registered, following a statement from his wife, Neelam Saini, and further investigation was taken up, a police officer said.

During the investigation, it was confirmed that Singh, from Haryana, was serving in the Indian Army when he died, he said.

After the completion of postmortem formalities, his body was handed over to Army officials for a tribute ceremony. Authorities said that further investigation into the incident is underway, he added.

