Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) The Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) will hold its literary festival 'Abhivyakti Season 2' at Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur from November 12 to 14.

'Abhivyakti' is aimed at promoting the literary talent of wives of Army personnel and showcasing their artistic skills to the larger audience, said Ravneet Bhinder, AWWA Regional President, South Western Command.

Abhivyakti Season 1 was held in New Delhi in December 2021.

Bhinder said the literary event in Jaipur encompasses a wide variety of activities.

"Panel discussions, book launches, modulated form of storytelling, theatre by renowned artistes, debut launches by first-time writers will be the key highlights of the workshop,” she said.

Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari and actor Kumud Mishra will attend the event.

Though the event will focus on literature, the wives of Army personnel who have made their mark in other fields will also share experiences in their respective journeys and successes thereby adding multiple dimensions to the event, she said.

