Srinagar, Jul 29 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Tuesday briefed Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Operation Mahadev that led to elimination of three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

The LG congratulated the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police for the successful Operation Mahadev.

"The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command, today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and briefed him on Operation Mahadev," an official spokesperson said.

He said Lt Gen Sharma was accompanied by Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army's 15 Corps.

This crucial operation, executed in the challenging Dachigam forest, resulted in the elimination of three Pakistani terrorists responsible for the April 22 heinous Pahalgam terror attack, the spokesperson said.

The Northern Command chief said that search operations had been ongoing in South Kashmir's Dachigam forest areas for the past couple of months.

"There were persistent reports about terrorists hiding in this area. Recently, based on specific intelligence inputs, special teams were activated. A joint operation was then launched by the Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force, with the significant assistance of intelligence agencies, leading to the elimination of Pakistani terrorists," Lt Gen Sharma said.

