Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 26 (ANI): West Indies batter Brandon King has endured a difficult run in T20Is since the conclusion of the last edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with numbers reflecting a significant dip in consistency at the top of the order.

Across 29 innings since the last T20 World Cup, King has scored 578 runs at an average of 19.93 and a strike rate of 130.76. He has registered four half-centuries, but his overall returns have not matched expectations for a top-three batter in modern-day T20 cricket.

More concerning is his dot ball percentage, which stands at 47.5 per cent -- an indicator of scoring stagnation during his innings. Among the 25 batters from full member teams who have batted at least 20 innings in the top three during this period, King has the lowest average and the highest dot-ball percentage.

In a format where power-hitting and strike rotation are critical, the inability to consistently convert good starts and maintain the scoring tempo has put added pressure on the batting middle order. As an opener, King's role involves both power-play exploitation and setting the tone early, where the returns have been inconsistent.

While he remains a key figure in the West Indies' white-ball setup, these metrics underline the need for either a tactical shift in approach or improved shot selection to regain rhythm.

The right-handed batter has had a disappointing run in the ongoing T20 World Cup, scoring only 92 runs in six matches, with the highest score being 35 runs off 30 balls against Scotland in their first match of the World Cup campaign.

King made 21 off 11 balls while opening the West Indies innings during the second Super Eight fixture in Ahmedabad, where the Windies set a challenging target of 177 runs for South Africa after being asked to bat first.

West Indies are at the top of the points table in Group 1 with an astonishing Net Run Rate of +5.35. (ANI)

