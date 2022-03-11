Srinagar, Mar 11 (PTI) The Army's Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Friday reviewed the overall security scenario in Kashmir and was briefed on the measures instituted to counter designs of adversaries.

The Northern Army commander is on a three-day visit to Kashmir Valley, Srinagar-based Defence spokesman Col Emron Musavi said.

Also Read | BPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Assistant Town Planning Supervisor at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

He said Lt Gen Dwivedi visited Rashtriya Rifles formations in the hinterland to review the overall security scenario in the valley.

He also visited a Rashtriya Rifles unit conducting counter-terrorist operations and appreciated the recent success in operations in which the troops eliminated some hard-core terrorists, including those from Pakistan, with minimal collateral damage and no loss of any civilian life, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Congress' G-23 Leaders Seeks Speedy Election of New Congress President, Summoning of AICC Session.

The Army commander reiterated the credo of use of minimum force and just conduct by the soldiers involved in counter-terrorist operations.

He appreciated the efforts aimed at breaking the cycle of violence for sustainable peace and stability in Kashmir, Col Musavi said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi was briefed by GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey at its headquarters here on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries' design.

He interacted with the senior officers of Chinar Corps and lauded the strong counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control.

For the hinterland, the Army commander complimented Chinar Corps for the conduct of just operations and was appreciative of the excellent soldier-citizen connect activities, which have resulted in overall reduction in the terrorist recruitment, the spokesman said.

He also commended Chinar Corps for various activities being conducted with citizens in fields of education, sports, culture and skilling, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)