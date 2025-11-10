Voters wait in queues to cast their votes for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections (Photo/ANI)

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 10 (ANI): All arrangements are in place for the second phase of Bihar assembly polls, which will decide the fate of 1,302 candidates, including some senior leaders of the ruling NDA and opposition Mahagathbandhan.

The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling with all political parties, including Jan Suraaj, interpreting the high voter turnout in their favour.

A total of 3.70 crores voters are eligible to exercise their franchise across 122 constituencies in the second phase, which saw a hectic campaign by political leaders.

The polling will be held a day after a blast in Delhi in which eight people were killed.

Speaking with ANI over the phone, Bihar Director General of Police Vinay Kumar said the state is on high alert. He said police teams have been put on alert at all borders adjoining Bihar, and intensive checking has also been carried out.

He also urged voters to cast their votes in the second phase of the polling fearlessly and without any apprehension, assuring that the state has been on high alert for the past 72 hours because of the elections

At least eight people were killed and seven others were injured in the incident, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI on Monday.

Polling parties with poll material have reached their respective areas.

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Other key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.

In Sasaram, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's wife, Snehlata Kushwaha, is contesting as the NDA candidate, while Satendra Sah of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is representing the Mahagathbandhan. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party, has fielded Binay Kumar Singh.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, who previously represented the Imamganj seat, is once again testing his party's influence in this key region. HAM(S) has again fielded Deepa Kumari as the NDA candidate. She has represented the seat since 2024. Mahagathbandhan has nominated Ritu Priya Chaudhary. Jan Suraaj Party has fielded Ajeet Kumar.

In Mohania, incumbent MLA Sangita Kumari, who earlier won the seat from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, is seeking to regain the victory from the seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. The grand alliance has extended its support to independent candidate Ravi Shankar Paswan, son of BJP leader and former MP and MLA, Chhedi Paswan, after RJD candidate Shweta Suman's nomination was cancelled

In Bihpur, sitting BJP MLA Kumar Shailendra is seeking a third consecutive win. He is facing a challenge from Arpana Kumari (VIP), representing the Mahagathbandhan, and Pawan Choudhary (Jan Suraaj).

In Gopalpur, JD(U)'s Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal is contesting against Prem Sagar alias Dablu Yadav (VIP) of Mahagathbandhan and Mankeshwar Singh alias Mantu Singh (Jan Suraaj). Pirpainti (SC) seat sees a three-way contest between Murari Pasavan (BJP), Ram Vilash Paswan (RJD), and Ghanshyam Das (Jan Suraaj).

Bhagalpur Assembly constituency is seeing a contest between Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma, BJP's Rohit Pandey, and Jan Suraaj's Abhay Kant Jha.

Sultanganj is witnessing a fight between JD(U)'s sitting MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal, Chandan Kumar (RJD) and Lalan Kumar (Congress).

In Nathnagar, Mithun Kumar (LJP-RV) is facing Sheikh Zeyaul Hassan (RJD), Ajay Kumar Roy (Jan Suraaj) and Mohmmad Ismail (AIMIM).

Out of the 122 seats, 11 assembly seats in East Champaran, 10 each in Madhubani and Gaya, nine in West Champaran, eight in Sitamarhi, and seven each in Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar. Six assembly seats will go to the polls in Araria and Aurangabad each.

Nawada, Banka, and Supaul will each witness contests on five seats. Kaimur, Jamui, and Kishanganj have four seats each, Jehanabad has three, followed by two assembly seats in Arwal, and one in Sheohar district.

Out of all the seats that will go to the polls tomorrow, BJP won 42 seats in the 2020 assembly elections, while the RJD emerged victorious on 33 seats. The Janata Dal (United) bagged 20 seats, Congress won 11, and Left parties collectively secured five.

Polling in the second phase will be held at 45,399 centres.

NDA comprises the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and other parties, and is seeking to retain power for a second term. The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Congress, RJD, left parties, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), is looking to regain power. Jan Suraaj is also confident of its prospects.

The first phase of the Bihar elections marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. (ANI)

