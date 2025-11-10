Agra, November 10: A 40-year-old lawyer, identified as Jitendra Singh alias Jitendra Dhakre, was arrested in Agra after he allegedly raped a 24-year-old gang-rape survivor inside a hotel room. The woman had travelled from Auraiyya to attend a court hearing in a 2022 sexual assault case, in which Singh was reportedly representing one of the accused. He allegedly lured her with the promise of arranging an out-of-court settlement and later assaulted her in the hotel. Singh tried to flee during a police raid by jumping from a neighbour’s rooftop, fracturing both legs.

According to a Times of India report, the victim told police that Singh had served her alcohol during the car ride from Auraiyya to Agra before taking her to the hotel, making her more vulnerable to the assault. She alleged that Singh initially left her alone in the room but returned later under the pretext of discussing the ongoing case. He reportedly locked the door from inside and raped her, preventing her from leaving. The woman managed to escape under the pretext of getting water and hid inside the hotel until he left. Agra Shocker: Teacher Makes Obscene Gestures, Sends Porn Videos to Minor Student; Arrested.

Police registered an FIR under BNS section 64(1) for rape and began collecting evidence, including CCTV footage and hotel visitor records. A forensic team also examined the room to preserve both physical and digital evidence, which will be crucial for the investigation. Agra DCP (City) Sayeed Ali Abbar confirmed that Singh was later apprehended after fracturing both legs while attempting to flee the police raid. Agra Shocker: Teacher Caught Dictating Answers During BA Exam at Acharya Tarachand Mahavidyalaya in UP, Video Surfaces.

The victim had previously filed a gang-rape complaint in December 2022 against three men in Etmadpur, all of whom were arrested and chargesheeted in the Agra court. Singh reportedly promised to mediate a settlement in that case, which lured her into his trap. The woman has been sent for a medical examination, and police continue to interrogate Singh while safeguarding evidence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

