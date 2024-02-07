Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police apprehended a close aide of an arrested Maoist leader in Narendrapur area on the southern fringes of the city, an officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of STF personnel raided a house in Chandipur village under the Baruipur Police District limits on Tuesday evening, and arrested the 43-year-old person.

"The person is a close aide of arrested Maoist leader Sabyasachi Goswami alias 'Kishore' and has been active" in the group of red rebels, the officer said.

"He was arrested yesterday from the Narendrapur Police Station area based on the statement of Goswami," the officer said.

When produced at a city court, he was sent to police custody till February 16.

The West Bengal Police have arrested Goswami, a top Maoist leader who was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, from Purulia district last month.

Before his arrest, Goswami was involved in recruiting youths from West Bengal and reorganising Maoists in the state.

