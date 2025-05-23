New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): As a result of a free, high-impact coaching program conducted by the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps from July 2024 to April 2025, thirty-eight out of forty-four students from the remote border arear of Jang and Dirang in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh successfully qualified for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination on Friday.

According to an official statement, this program was launched with the aim of bridging the educational gap for the students from remote areas and the initiative was tailored to empower young minds in some of the country's most remote and underserved regions.

The statement also mentioned that the army instructors delivered focused academic training and motivational support, nurturing the skills, discipline, and confidence needed to compete at a national level.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) said, "These brilliant young minds are the future of India. Their success is proof that talent knows no boundaries, and with the right support, even the most remote corners of our nation can shine."

This unprecedented achievement stands as a beacon of hope and a proud reflection of the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to nation-building through education, empowerment, and inclusion. Gajraj Corps congratulates these young achievers and their families, reaffirming its dedication to lighting the way for many more to come. (ANI)

