Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 7 (ANI): Seven Indian Army personnel who were part of a patrol party and have been reportedly stuck by an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district are still missing, said an official. A police official of West Kameng district told ANI that, the incident took place near Mammy Hut area of Jangda Basti along LAC under Jang police station in Tawang district.

Pema Wangchu, Officer-in-Charge of Jang police station said that a police team will launch a search operation along with the army on Tuesday morning.

"Mammy Hut area is about 35 km away from Jangda Basti. The JAK Rifles official informed me about the incident today morning," Wangchu told ANI.

Sang Thinley, Officer-in-Charge of Dirang police station said that the incident happened along the LAC on Sunday (February 6). "Seven army personnel of 19 JAK Rifles have been reportedly stuck by an avalanche in the area near Mammy Hut. Following the incident, the army officials had reported the incident at Jang police station. The area is very remote and all roads have been blocked due to snowfall," Sang Thinley said. Meanwhile, Tezpur based Defence PRO Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande said that search and rescue operations are currently underway. "Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations. The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days," Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande said. (ANI)

