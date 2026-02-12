Netcore's Financial Services Trends 2026: Agentic Marketing Marks the Next Growth Shift for Financial Services in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: Netcore today released Financial Services Trends 2026, a new thought-leadership report that examines how banks, fintechs, and insurers are re-architecting growth as artificial intelligence moves from experimentation to execution. Financial Services Trends 2026: After a Flat 2025, Financial Services Eye 2X Revenue Impact in 2026.

Also Read | Viral Pink Eye Infection: Symptoms, Causes and How To Treat It.

The report finds that while 2025 saw AI scale rapidly across financial services, meaningful growth lagged. AI pilots multiplied, personalisation tools expanded, and digital channels increased, yet fragmented execution, static customer journeys, and eroding trust diluted real impact.

As the industry enters 2026, the report identifies an inflection point. Competitive advantage will shift to organisations that operationalise Agentic AI into real-time customer engagement--moving beyond insights and recommendations to autonomous, governed action.

Also Read | Nepal vs Italy Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 17.

"2025 taught financial services leaders a hard truth: intelligence without execution does not drive growth," said Rajesh Jain, Founder and Managing Director at Netcore. "Agentic Marketing represents the next phase where AI is trusted to act within clear guardrails, journeys adapt in real time, and growth is earned through relevance, continuity, and trust, not volume."

According to the report, 2025 was not a failure year for financial services, but a revealing one. Leaders discovered that using more tools, more messages, more channels did not guarantee better outcomes.

Five assumptions quietly broke:

* AI adoption did not equal execution , as most systems remained advisory.* Digital innovation increased complexity , often adding customer friction.* Personalisation failed to improve engagement, as relevance depended on timing and intent.* Omnichannel strategies lacked continuity , breaking journeys across touchpoints.* Acquisition-led growth weakened , as value was lost during onboarding and early engagement.

Together, these lessons exposed a deeper truth: engagement models were built for a slower, simpler world.

Five Trends Shaping Financial Services in 2026

The report outlines five structural shifts redefining engagement, trust, and growth across financial services.

Marketing Gets Its First Autonomous Brain

AI transitions from copilots to decision-makers. Agentic systems execute next-best actions in real time within predefined risk and compliance guardrails, enabling faster responses and scalable relevance.

Intent-Led Experiences Replace Digital Noise

Engagement aligns with live customer intent rather than static segments or schedules. Less messaging, better timing, and strategic silence preserve attention and trust.

Journey Orchestration Becomes the New Battleground

Leadership shifts from omnichannel presence to continuity. Context, intent, and history travel with the customer, allowing journeys to resume seamlessly across marketing and service.

Trust Becomes a Designed Experience

As AI-driven actions increase, trust is engineered through explanation, reassurance, and visible customer control, especially during high-stakes moments.

Activation Emerges as the Primary Growth Engine

With acquisition costs rising, growth is determined after signup. Onboarding evolves into guided activation journeys focused on accelerating customers to their first moment of value.

Brands that are early adopters of these trends-

1. Bajaj Markets - 17% | Lead Conversions on App through agentic content decisioning at scale2. Axis Max Life Insurance - 5X CTR through intent-timed renewal experiences3. Shriram Finance - 171X ROI by orchestrating continuous, context-led funnel journeys4. Navia - 48% | App Sessions by designing trust with guided, educative in-app experiences

The report concludes that financial services growth in 2026 will be driven by precision over scale, continuity over channels, and confidence over frequency. Institutions that embed intelligence into execution, design trust into experiences, and prioritise activation over acquisition, will outperform peers in an increasingly competitive and regulated landscape.

"The next wave of growth in Indian financial services will not come from scaling outreach, but from shrinking the gap between intent and action," said Rajesh Jain, Founder and Managing Director at Netcore."Agentic Marketing gives institutions the ability to respond in real time, orchestrate journeys with continuity, and design trust into every decision, turning AI from an analytics layer into a true growth engine."

In the Agentic Marketing era, growth is no longer about doing more; it is about acting better, at the right moment, with the right intent.

Read the full report here - LINK

About Netcore

Netcore is a leading agentic marketing platform that helps brands create personalized, omnichannel customer experiences at scale. Powered by AI, Netcore's Customer Engagement Suite enables businesses to unify customer data, activate intelligent segments, and orchestrate meaningful interactions across the customer lifecycle. Trusted by over 6,500 brands globally across Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, Netcore Cloud works with leading enterprises including Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. Netcore Cloud is appraised at Level 3 of ISACA's CMMI® by Equalitas Certifications Limited, underscoring its commitment to process excellence. For more information, visit netcorecloud.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902801/Netcore_Trends_2026.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002062/5795684/Netcore_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)