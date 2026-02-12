Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 12 (ANI): To make Indian cities water secure and self-reliant, the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0) was launched on October 1, 2021, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The mission focuses on rejuvenating water resources, reducing non-revenue water (NRW), and promoting the reuse of treated wastewater.

At the same time, AMRUT 2.0 places equal importance on creating well-maintained green spaces and parks to enhance urban quality of life.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Airline Employee Molests Colleague, Attempts to Rape Her at Hotel; Probe Ordered.

In Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, this focus is reflected in the development of green spaces and gardens across municipal areas under AMRUT 2.0. Barren parks in several municipalities are being revitalised, alongside the development of new gardens. One such notable example is Bhavani Garden in Lathi Municipality, which has been transformed into a thoughtfully planned, lush green space. Today, people of Lathi are benefitting from this renewed garden, which has become a welcoming space for leisure and relaxation.

Under AMRUT 2.0, 131 gardens are being developed across the state's urban local bodies at a cost of Rs 117.56 crore. Work on 70 gardens is complete, and development of the remaining 61 gardens is underway.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of February 12 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Bhavani Garden, located in the Lathi Municipality area, had gradually turned barren and was no longer in use. Under AMRUT 2.0 , the Urban Development Department of the state government undertook its redevelopment. Today, the garden stands fully rejuvenated. This beautification initiative is an important environmental and community effort to restore the garden's ecological balance and enhance its aesthetic appeal.

As part of the redevelopment, existing trees have been preserved, and indigenous species have been planted along the walkways and across the garden to support a natural habitat for migratory and local birds. Designed for citizens of all ages, the garden now includes an open lawn, a dedicated children's play area, an open gym for physical activity, and spaces for yoga and learning.

A striking white horse fountain sculpture at the centre further enhances its appeal. Spread over 10,936.35 square metres and developed at a cost of Rs 1.26 crore, the renewed Bhavani Garden is now offering recreational and environmental benefits to the people of Lathi.

Kailash Vatika Garden in Palanpur Municipality has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 2.25 crore, covering an area of 10,000 square metres, to create a vibrant recreational space for citizens.

The garden now offers several public amenities, including a children's play area with modern facilities, special accommodations for persons with disabilities (divyangs), gazebos, and seating. With these additions, Kailash Vatika has emerged as a welcoming space for the people of Palanpur.

Similarly, approximately 70 gardens have been developed across various municipal areas for public benefit, and work on another 61 gardens is underway. Creating green spaces in urban areas aims to promote a sustainable, inclusive, and community-focused environment while improving quality of life.

These gardens also improve air quality and help restore ecological balance in densely populated cities. The use of native plants and trees not only supports local biodiversity but also reduces water use and maintenance needs. The implementation of AMRUT 2.0 is steadily improving urban living in Gujarat, strengthening sustainability, resilience, and overall well-being. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)