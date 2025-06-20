Itanagar, Jun 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh has been recognised as the best-performing state under the smaller states category for its outstanding implementation of the tobacco-free youth campaign (TFYC) 2.0, an initiative of the Union Health and Family Welfare ministry.

The award was conferred by the ministry's additional secretary V Hekali Zhimomi, and Director of Drug and General Disease (Electronic Medical Record) Dr L Swasti Charan, and was received by National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) in-charge state programme officer Dr Hatobin Mai and NTCP state consultant Karpa Marde, an official statement said here.

Also Read | Air India Cabin Crew Sacking: More Trouble Brews for Airline Amid CBI Probe Demand by Aviation Industry Employees Body.

Conducted from September 23 to November 24 last year, the campaign aimed at creating mass awareness among the youth about the dangers of tobacco use, encouraging cessation, and shielding them from the manipulative strategies of the tobacco industry.

The campaign also promoted the establishment of tobacco-free educational institutions and empowered rural communities through public engagement and stronger law enforcement.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh of Air India Flight AI171 Arrested for Allegedly Lying About Being on Ill-Fated Flight? Here's a Fact Check As Fake Social Media Post Goes Viral.

The campaign was successfully implemented across all 26 NTCP districts, including Yupia, Pasighat, Bomdila, Ziro, Daporijo, Aalo, Seppa, Tezu, Yingkiong, Roing, and the Itanagar Capital Region, among others.

Under TFYC 2.0, Arunachal Pradesh recorded remarkable achievements. A total of 2,250 IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) activities were conducted, along with 851 village-level awareness campaigns.

A total of 279 gram panchayats passed resolutions declaring their jurisdictions tobacco-free, while 404 villages were officially declared tobacco-free.

Additionally, 2,120 educational institutions achieved tobacco-free status under the ToFEI guidelines, and 3,356 institutions were covered through awareness drives by the district tobacco control cells (DTCCs).

The campaign also saw 237 school rallies, 201 enforcement drives, and 972 challans issued under various sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003.

These enforcement actions resulted in a total penalty collection of Rs 2,33,600.

The recognition of Arunachal Pradesh reflects its commitment to safeguarding youth from tobacco-related harm and building a healthier, tobacco-free society through grassroots efforts and interdepartmental coordination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)