Itanagar, May 19 (PTI) The BJP's Arunachal Pradesh unit said it has concluded a four-day orientation-cum-training programme for its MLAs and MPs at Guwahati in Assam on Monday.

The initiative was aimed to enhance legislative efficiency, political awareness, and effective public service delivery among party representatives from the state.

The BJP said in a statement here that the programme witnessed the participation of 45 out of 46 party MLAs from the northeastern state.

Over the four days, a total of 13 sessions were conducted, featuring a wide range of expert resource persons, including union ministers, state leaders, policy experts, economists, and senior party functionaries.

The sessions covered diverse topics such as governance, economy, public communication, national security, policy formulation, and leadership development.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam minister and BJP in-charge for Arunachal Ashok Singhal, the party's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh were among the speakers of the event, the statement said.

