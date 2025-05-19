Srinagar, May 19: A 10-year-old girl died while her father was injured after a tree uprooted by gusty winds fell on their tent in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Monday. The tree fell on the tent of a nomadic family in Keller area of the district late Sunday leading to the spot death of Shobia Riyaz, they said, adding that her father, Riyaz Ahmad was injured in the incident.

High speed winds blew across Kashmir valley on Sunday night, causing widespread damage to residential houses and other buildings, officials added. They said strong winds blew the roofs off houses while many trees and electricity poles were uprooted. Electricity was cut across the valley as a precautionary measure. Jammu and Kashmir Accident: Court Official Crushed to Death by Speeding LPG Tanker Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Driver Held.

Largescale damage was reported from Baramulla district in north Kashmir and many structures in Srinagar city also were damaged due to the high speed winds, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)