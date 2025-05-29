Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), [India], May 29 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Thursday.

In the meeting that underscored a shared commitment to the prosperity of Arunachal Pradesh and the broader North-eastern region, they discussed the recently held 'Rising Northeast' initiative, organised by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Parts of National Capital Receive Fresh Spell of Rain, Bringing Respite From Hot and Humid Weather (Watch Video).

The Governor lauded the vision behind Rising Northeast, calling it a turning point in the developmental journey of the region. He said that the event served as an exhibition of the Northeast's diverse opportunities in manufacturing and services and as a platform to build meaningful partnerships across sectors.

Congratulating the Chief Minister Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein for securing memoranda of understanding with business houses and enterprises, the Governor suggested exploring more avenues for expanding business and pursuing new investments in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Kicks Off Nationwide 'Lab To Land' Campaign Under 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' To Boost Agriculture.

He insisted on seizing the unique opportunity to foster new alliances and long-term collaborations that can transform lives on the ground.

The Governor stressed the importance of youth engagement, skill development, and entrepreneurship as key pillars of the state's future. He said that the idea is to create jobs, and also to nurture job creators and entrepreneurs who can contribute to both local communities and the national economy.

Chief Minister Khandu shared insights from the interactions during the event, highlighting the enthusiastic response from industry leaders and the concrete outcomes already taking shape.

Earlier this week, the Arunachal Pradesh government signed Memorandums of Understanding worth Rs 6,357 crore with 16 investors across diverse sectors during the two-day Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, which was held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from May 23 to 24, to attract investment in the northeastern Region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)