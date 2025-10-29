Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday called on the Governor, Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd.), to discuss key developmental issues concerning the State and review the progress of several ongoing initiatives at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar.

They also shared their commitment to ensuring that development in Arunachal Pradesh remains inclusive, technology-driven, and focused on empowering its people.

Also Read | Gwalior Shocker: 2 Doctors Associated With JAY Arogya Super Speciality Hospital Booked for 'Molestation' of 27-Year-Old Nurse, Probe Underway.

The Chief Minister apprised the Governor of his recent visit to Japan, during which he explored avenues for skill development and employment exchange for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

He briefed the Governor about potential collaborations that could enhance opportunities for the State's young workforce in emerging sectors.

Also Read | What Is CNAP Feature? How Will It Work? Know About TRAI's New Initiative To Display Verified Caller Names Across Indian Mobile Networks.

The Governor discussed the need to pursue geospatial technology-aided monitoring of projects using reliable, verifiable data. This would ensure better planning as well as dispute resolution.

He said that the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Shillong, possesses the necessary satellite images and expertise to assist the State Government in this endeavour.

The Governor also called for the promotion of sports and youth development in Arunachal Pradesh.

He stressed the importance of introducing sports medicine, strengthening the State Olympic Association, and organising more games and sports competitions at the district and inter-district levels to identify and nurture young talents from the grassroots.

On the other hand, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister on Wednesday interacted with Prof Mahendra P Lama regarding the Study Report on the Opening of Trade Routes along the Arunachal-Bhutan and Arunachal-Myanmar borders.

"Prof Lama's deep insights on inclusive border development, livelihood generation, and sustainable connectivity were truly enlightening. Arunachal Pradesh holds immense potential to emerge as a vibrant bridge between India, Bhutan, and Myanmar, where connectivity means not just roads, but opportunities and relationships," Pema Khandu said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)