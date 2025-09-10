Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday felicitated the successful candidates of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE)-2024 and presented them with their appointment letters at a centralised function in Itanagar.

A total of 140 candidates have been recommended by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for key administrative and civil service posts.

The Chief Minister congratulated the newly selected officers, describing the achievement as a proud milestone not only for the candidates and their families but also for the state.

He reminded the officers of their responsibility as permanent pillars of governance, emphasising that while governments and politicians may change, officers remain constant in carrying forward government schemes and policies to the last citizen in the queue.

Khandu highlighted that many of the officers are sons and daughters of the soil, which places on them a greater responsibility to serve their own people, preserve the state's unique traditions, and ensure inclusive growth across Arunachal Pradesh.

As per a release, the prelims were held on December 15, 2024, with 22,731 candidates registered and over 17,000 appearing in each session. 1,658 aspirants cleared the preliminary examination, the results of which were declared on December 25, 2024. The main examination was conducted on April 6, 7, 9, and 10, 2025. Final results were declared on August 8, 2025, recommending 140 candidates for appointment.

The selected candidates include 50 Circle Officers (APCS EG), 6 Deputy Superintendents of Police (APSS EG), 47 Assistant Section Officers, and several other key posts such as Child Development Project Officer, DIPRO, Labour Officer, and Assistant Protocol Officer.

Expressing happiness over the fact that out of the 140 recruits, 68 were girls, Khandu hailed the 'girl-power' of the state.

"Our girls are giving a tough competition to our boys in every field, which is a welcome trend. I congratulate the parents for keeping faith in them and supporting them through their journey," he said.

This year, the Government made special arrangements for the recruits, including mandatory medical tests conducted at TRIHMS on September 8-9, with provision made on September 11 for those unable to attend earlier. Additionally, document verification and acceptance of appointment letters were conducted alongside the felicitation ceremony.

Khandu informed the recruits that a comprehensive combined training programme will begin in the first week of October 2025 at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Naharlagun, followed by attachments in the Civil Secretariat, districts, and exposure visits to premier institutes such as LBSNAA Mussoorie, National Police Academy Hyderabad, ATI Guwahati, and ISTM New Delhi.

"Keep these key guiding principles always on mind - integrity, innovation, dedication, compassion, and teamwork in your career, and you will serve the people well," he said.

Assuring them of the Government's full support in their journey, he added, "Your service is not just a career, it is a commitment to the destiny of Arunachal Pradesh." (ANI)

