Itanagar, Apr 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday urged power developers operating in the state to explore smaller hydropower projects, which could significantly increase the state's overall energy generation capacity.

Chairing the eighth meeting of the steering committee of the Hydropower Development Department in Tawang district, Khandu said the tributaries of the state's five major rivers offer opportunities for generating between 100 and 300 mw of power.

He said the Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) currently engaged in large-scale projects could widen their scope by simultaneously working on smaller, feasible projects.

"As you already have men and machines deployed at the sites, it should not be a difficult task," he said.

At the meeting, Khandu reviewed the progress of 13 hydropower projects in the state.

He urged CPSUs to adhere to project timelines, highlighting the financial implications of delays.

"Delay in execution costs us Rs 9 crore per day in lost revenue and local area development funds. This underlines the urgency of timely implementation," he said.

The chief minister also underscored the importance of the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) in ensuring efficient power transmission.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, deputy commissioners from relevant districts, and representatives of the central government and CPSUs, including NHPC, SJVN, NEEPCO, and THDCIL.

Four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were also signed between the state government and the CPSUs to provide training for both technical and non-technical staff of the Hydropower Development Department.

