Itanagar, Jul 19 (PTI) A senior engineer of the Arunachal Pradesh government's Power Department was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe, a statement said on Saturday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Sagalee Electrical Division Executive Engineer Dogin Tade after he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, it said.

He had allegedly demanded Rs 7 lakh to clear bills for an electrical infrastructure project in Parang circle of Papum Pare district, it said.

The project involved extension of an 11 kv line from Seema to Poteh village, including the construction of a low-tension line and substation.

The ACB acted on a complaint filed by the contractor by laying a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe, the statement said.

The case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, it said.

