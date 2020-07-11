Itanagar, Jul 11 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday extended the lockdown in the capital complex for another week till July 20 in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in the region.

The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu took the decision to extend the total lockdown in the capital region till 5 am on July 20, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar told reporters in a virtual press conference.

The lockdown which was imposed in the capital complex comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa on July 6 was scheduled to end at 5 pm on July 13.

Kumar said the cabinet decided to extend the lockdown for another week due to spurt in COVID-19 cases in the capital region.

Several cases were detected from various sectors at Naharlagun without any travel history.

During the period, intensive surveillance will be carried on at C, E and F sector, Naharlagun. Contact tracing will also be intensified during this period. The lockdown will also see all the frontline workers from various departments undergo COVID-19 tests.

"We have sufficient quantity of antigen test kits for testing of all frontline workers and suspects," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Khandu said, "Had a virtual cabinet meeting to assess the #COVID19 situation. To check the spread of the virus at the very initial stage, the lockdown in the Capital region has been extended till July 20."

In another tweet he said, "Contact tracing will be intensified during this period, all citizens are requested to strictly follow the standard operation procedure."

The chief secretary disclosed that a total of 370 primary contacts of seven positive people from E-Sector at Naharlagun, have been identified and their swab samples have been sent for test.

"While 207 samples are negative, 27 samples tested positive of the virus and results of 136 are awaited," he said.

On Saturday, 28 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from the capital region.

Of the fresh cases, 14 were reported from an apartment complex in E-sector of Naharlagun while, 11 more people, including a two-year-old child found to be infected of the virus who, had come in contact with the first coronavirus patient from E-sector at Naharlugan.

Kumar informed that the lockdown guidelines announced earlier would remain unchanged except a few keeping in view the monsoon deluge in the capital region.

He said, heavy vehicles carrying essentials would be allowed to enter the state capital through Banderdewa check gate, while grocery shops at various colonies would be allowed to open from 9 am 5 pm, which would be regularised by the district administration.

As per the guidelines issued earlier, any movement of public is restricted except medical emergencies for which required permit could be obtained from the capital deputy commissioner office.

All commercial and private establishments will remain closed.

However, the manufacturing industries would be allowed to function but with bare minimum staffs while, private establishments such as banks including ATMs, press, health facilities, pharmacies, telecommunication, internet services, broadcasting and cable services are allowed to function with bare minimum staff.

All hospitality establishments would remain closed except those earmarked as quarantine facility.

All religious institutions would remain closed and all sort congregation or gatherings are restricted.

In case of funeral service, maximum attendance is to be restricted to 20 individuals, the guidelines said.

The chief secretary said that offices of the finance department and deputy chief minister would remain open in addition to those allowed earlier.

