Itanagar, Jun 28 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik marked his 72nd birthday on Saturday in a heartwarming celebration with the students and faculty of Oju Mission School at Naharlagun, near here, an official statement said.

Accompanied by his wife, Anagha Parnaik, the governor visited the school campus run by the Oju Welfare Association (OWA), where he interacted with students, toured the newly constructed academic block, inspected smart classroom facilities, and viewed various student projects, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

He also appreciated a photo gallery showcasing OWA's longstanding contributions to social service and education in the state.

Parnaik was deeply moved by the enthusiasm, discipline, and talent displayed by the children, many of whom come from underprivileged backgrounds, the statement said.

Praising their performances, he encouraged them to maintain their curiosity and love for learning.

"Education is not just about acquiring knowledge, it is about shaping character and discovering your true potential," he told the students, whom he affectionately referred to as "The Shining Stars".

The governor advised the children to set high goals; stay focused, and not fear failure, the statement said.

"Each setback is an opportunity to grow stronger," he said, underlining the importance of integrity, hard work, and service to others as the foundation of good citizenship.

He urged the students to adopt this motto in their own lives.

"True strength lies not only in the body but also in a sharp mind and a kind heart," the statement quoted the governor as saying.

To mark the occasion, the governor also participated in a tree plantation drive within the school campus under the theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', reinforcing the message of environmental responsibility and value-based living.

