Itanagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday emphasised the need for real-time monitoring of developmental works in the state.

During a meeting with Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta at Raj Bhawan here, Parnaik stressed on timely implementation and quality work of the projects.

The governor said that regular inspections and reviews need to be carried out for central and state governments-sponsored programmes and policies, a Raj Bhawan communiqué said.

He underscored the review of programmes for the eradication of tuberculosis by 2025.

The chief secretary apprised the governor of the state's efforts to propel development in all spheres.

A conference of deputy commissioners has been planned to address the implementation of ‘Sashakt Arunachal', Gupta said.

Parnaik appreciated the state government's efforts and suggested that the chief secretary must address issues, which emerged during his numerous visits to the districts.

The governor advised the chief secretary to start automation of all data of departments and districts, saying that such steps would ensure proper analysis of the project implementation process and avenues where more funds and technological inputs are required.

