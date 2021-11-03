Itanagar, Nov 3 (PTI) Six more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally to 55,167, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the frontier state remained at 280 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 82 active cases, while 54,805 people have recovered from the disease.

Lower Dibang Valley district has the highest number of active cases at 17, followed by Tawang (14), Lohit and East Siang districts (10 each).

The state has tested 11,86,807 samples so far, the official said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 0.81 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said a total of 13,23,530 people have been inoculated thus far.

