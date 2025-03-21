Itanagar, Mar 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Panchayat and Rural Development minister Ojing Tasing on Friday inaugurated 'The Ponrung', an ancient bat roost cave near Lokpeng village in Siang district.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister highlighted Lokpeng's immense tourism potential and the opportunities it presents for the local community. He emphasised that developing the site as a tourist destination would not only showcase the region's rich natural heritage but also generate new livelihood opportunities for the people.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Passes 4% Reservation for Muslims in Public Contracts Amid Chaos From BJP Led-Opposition.

Stressing the importance of environmental conservation, Tasing urged the community to move away from hunting practices and take an active role in preserving the region's biodiversity.

The minister declared an additional Rs 20 lakh for further beautification and enhancement of the caves. The funds will be used to improve infrastructure, lighting, and other visitor-friendly amenities, ensuring that 'The Ponrung' becomes a well-maintained and accessible destination for tourists.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

With its breathtaking stalactite formations, 'The Ponrung' stands as a geological marvel that has now been made more accessible through the financial support and initiative of the minister and Siang deputy commissioner P N Thungon, who facilitated the construction of concrete steps leading to the cave.

The transformation of 'The Ponrung' into a tourism attraction has been largely driven by the Lokpeng Welfare Society (LWS) under the leadership of its president Talo Pajing.

First explored by LWS in September 2024, the site's preservation and promotion have been made possible through their dedicated efforts and the unwavering support of the local community.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)