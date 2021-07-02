Itanagar, Jul 2 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 36,168 as 311 more people tested positive for the infection, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 176, a senior health official said here on Friday.

Two persons from Namsai, one from Changlang and another from the Capital Complex Region died due to Covid pneumonia while undergoing treatment at various health facilities, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of new cases at 80, followed by Upper Subansiri (30), West Kameng (27), Anjaw and Changlang at 20 each, Lower Dibang Valley (19), Papumpare (15), East Siang (14) and Lohit at 13 cases, the official said.

New cases were also reported from Leparada, Lower Subansiri, Tirap, Longding, Tawang, Lower Siang, Upper Siang, Kamle, West Siang, Pakke Kessang, Siang, East Kameng, Namsai, Kra Daadi district, the SSO said.

Among the fresh cases, 294 were detected through rapid antigen test, 8 through RT-PCR and 9 by TrueNat method, the SSO said, adding that 168 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 2,783 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

As many as 286 patients were cured of the disease on Thursday taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 33,209, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 91.82 per cent while the active percentage stands at 7.69 and the positivity rate at 6.06 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 602, followed by West Kameng (223), Upper Subansiri (216), Lohit (188), East Siang (167) and Changlang at 161 cases.

Altogether, 7,71,020 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,130 on Thursday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 6,10,146 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.

