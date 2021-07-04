Itanagar, Jul 4 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 36,937 as 365 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 176 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of new cases at 90, followed by Tawang (49), Lohit (32), Changlang (29), Papumpare (28), West Kameng (22), East Siang (20) and Lower Subansiri (15), State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Fresh cases were also reported from Lower Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri, Longding, West Siang, Kra Daadi, East Kameng, Leparada, Kamle, Lower Siang, Namsai, Pakke Kessang, Upper Siang and Tirap district, the official said.

Of the 365 new cases, 340 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 12 through RT-PCR and 13 by TrueNat method, the SSO said, adding that 155 people have symptoms of COVID-19.

The state now has 3,057 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

As many as 272 patients were cured of the disease on Saturday taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 33,704, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 91.25 per cent while the active percentage stands at 8.28 and the positivity rate at 7.27 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 638, followed by West Kameng (275), Upper Subansiri (208), Lohit (196), East Siang (178) and Changlang at 177 cases.

Altogether, 7,80,582 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,016 on Saturday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 6,29,759 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.

