Dera Murad Jamali [Pakistan], January 20 (ANI): The train link between Quetta and the rest of Pakistan was suspended for a few hours on Monday after unknown men blew up a two-foot-long portion of the railway track with about three kilograms of explosives near Dera Murad Jamali, Dawn reported on Tuesday.

Citing police, Dawn mentioned that unknown people planted an explosive device at the main railway track in Dera Murad Jamali area of Nasirabad district in the morning and then detonated it.

"Around a two-foot-long portion of the track was blown up, suspending rail service," police officials said. They further mentioned that soon after the blast, police and law enforcement agencies reached the area and started the investigation.

It was further reported that the explosive device was detonated with a remote control, and around three kilograms of explosive were used in the blast.

This incident comes after a Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express came under an armed attack in the Bolan Pass area of Kachhi district in November 2025.

Previously, a bomb blast damaged the railway track between Quetta and Jacobabad.

Since March 11 last year, when Balochistan Liberation Army terrorists ambushed the Peshawar-bound train carrying 440 passengers, multiple assaults have followed.

On June 18, a remote-controlled explosive device derailed four bogies near Jacobabad, a strike reportedly claimed by the banned Baloch Republican Guards. On August 7 near Sibi, the train narrowly escaped another explosion.

Three days later in Mastung, "a bomb attached to the railway track exploded loudly, derailing six bogies of the train," according to Pakistan Railways' Quetta division public relations officer Muhammad Kashif.

Incidents continued into September and October. On September 23, at least four passengers were injured when six bogies were derailed in Mastung. On October 7, seven people were hurt in Sindh's Shikarpur district when "a blast had occurred on the train tracks."

Later, on October 29, the Jaffar Express escaped a rocket attack in Nasirabad's Notal area.

Nasirabad SSP Ghulam Sarwar told Dawn that "armed men fired four rockets from a distance to target the passenger train," but none hit the coaches. (ANI)

