Itanagar, Jul 15 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 41,279 as 465 more people tested positive for the infection, while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 195, a senior health official said here on Thursday.

A 23-year-old woman from Lower Siang district died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) at Pasighat in East Siang district, after delivering a healthy male baby. The immediate cause of her death was attributed to Amniotic Fluid Embolism, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

A 40-year-old man from Kurung Kumey district died at the Dedicated Covid Health Center (DCHC) Koloriang on Wednesday due to Covid Pneumonia, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 109, followed by Lohit (47), Papumpare (40), West Kameng (39), Changlang (32), East Siang (27), West Siang (20), Lower Subansiri (19) and Anjaw (17).

Thirteen fresh cases each were also reported from East Kameng and Upper Subansiri, eleven each from Namsai and Lower Dibang Valley, nine each from Leparada and Longding, eight each from Kurung Kumey and Tawang, seven from Upper Siang, six each from Tirap and Kamle, five from Siang, four each from Pakke Kessang and Lower Siang and one from Dibang Valley district, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 428 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 18 through RT-PCR and 19 by TrueNat methods, the SSO said, adding that 185 people were symptomatic.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 4,181 active COVID-19 cases, while 36,903 people have recovered from the disease, including 286 patients on Wednesday, Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 89.40 per cent while the active percentage stands at 10.13 and the positivity rate at 9.28 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 948, followed by West Kameng (388), East Siang (362), Lohit (323), Papumpare (262) and Changlang (204).

Altogether, 8,38,608 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 5,008 on Wednesday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 7,45,285 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.

