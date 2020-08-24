Itanagar, Aug 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,263, with 40 more people including 17 security personnel testing positive for Coronavirus, a senior Health department official said on Monday.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from Capital Complex region (11), West Siang district (8), Changlang (7), West Kameng (6) and one each from Leparada, Anjaw, Tawang, Upper Subansiri, Tirap, Lower Siang, Lower Subansiri and East Siang districts respectively, the official said.

Barring three, all of them are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid care centres, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

"Seventeen paramilitary personnel -- six in West Siang, five each in Capital Complex region and West Kameng and one in Leparada -- are among the new patients," Dr Jampa said.

Sixty-nine people were discharged from different hospitals on Sunday as they have recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,297, he said.

Of the total 3,263 COVID-19 cases in the state, 961 are active cases as 2,297 people have recovered from the disease and five have died.

A total of 1,792 people, including 699 security personnel, have tested positive for the infection in the state since August 1, the official said.

The recovery rate in the state increased to 70.39 per cent, as 1,515 people have recovered from Covid-19 since the beginning of this month, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh reported its first Covid-19 case on April 2.

As many as 1,976 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested in the state to 1,43,626, he added.

