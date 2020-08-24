Shahjahanpur, Aug 24: A station house officer (SHO) in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district was suspended following a complaint of sexual assault against him by a 28-year-old woman.

According to reports, Banda SHO Sunil Sharma, who was earlier posted at the Kalaan police station, has been prime facie found guilty in the matter, leading to his suspension. Assam: 4 Arrested for Sexually Harassing 3 Nurses in Biswanath, Say Police.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Anand said the woman had complained against him almost a month ago.

"She stated that she had met the former Kalaan police station SHO for some work. The SHO allegedly sexually assaulted her for almost a month," the SP said and asked ASP (Rural) Aparna Gautam to probe the matter.

C.P. Singh has been made the new SHO of the Banda police station.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).