Itanagar, Apr 12 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported four fresh COVID-19 cases, including a security personnel, pushing the tally to 16,882, a senior health department official said on Monday.

The northeastern state now has 36 active cases, while 16,790 people have recovered from the disease.

A total of 56 people have died due to the contagion so far, the official said.

A jawan of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), who had returned from Uttar Pradesh, was among the new infections detected, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

Altogether, 4,17,041 samples have been tested thus far, including 144 on Sunday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said over one lakh people have been inoculated in the state since the vaccination drive began in January.

