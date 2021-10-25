Itanagar, Oct 25 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh did not register any fresh COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, while 10 more single-day recoveries were reported, a senior health department official said on Monday.

The tally remained at 55,089 with 132 active infections, he said.

The death toll, too, stood at 280, as no new fatality was reported since Sunday, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has a recovery rate of 99.25 per cent, after 54,677 people were discharged from hospitals.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 33, followed by Tawang (20), Namsai (17) and East Siang (12), the SSO said.

The northeastern state has so far tested 11,80,648 samples for COVID-19.

A total of 12,85,576 people have been inoculated thus far, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said.

