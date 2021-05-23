Itanagar, May 23 (PTI) FlyBig airlines will on Monday start a direct flight service between Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, and Guwahati and Kolkata, officials said.

The newly-launched airlines operated a trial flight with an ATR 72 aircraft on Sunday and it landed safely at the Pasighat airport, FlyBig regional head Manima Baruah said.

"A trial flight operated by @flybigairlines landed safely at Pasighat Airport. The scheduled civilian operations will commence 24th May onwards. Direct flights under #UDAN will significantly boost the economic opportunities in the region," the Union Civil Aviation Ministry tweeted.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said it was a significant milestone in building air connectivity in the state.

Barua said the fare would be cheaper than other airlines operating in the region.

"The fare between Pasighat and Guwahati is Rs 1,100, while that between Pasighat and Kolkata will be 2,300," she added.

Alliance Air is operating flights three days a week -- Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday -- in the Pasighat-Guwahati- Kolkata route since May 2018.

