New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva held Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal responsible for the pain that his family members were undergoing. He accused both the Congress and AAP of being mired in corruption and fighting the polls while holding each other's hands.

The Delhi BJP President said, "Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for making her speak with so much pain. It would have been better if they had held a press conference the day Arvind Kejriwal was taking government facilities, home, car and security because he had taken a vow to not take these benefits. They should have done this press conference when they entered the grand bungalow, when Delhi's taxpayers' money was being wasted, when the youth of Delhi was given one bottle free with one or when the transaction of Rs. 100 crores was done by Arvind Kejriwal."

He further accused both the Congress and AAP of being corrupt.

"INC was once critical of AAP's government policies but is now extending support to them. Congress leader Ajay Maken was the person to report this scam. Arvind Kejriwal used to criticise Sheila Dikshit and Sonia Gandhi and now exuding bonhomie with Rahul Gandhi. Actually both Congress and AAP are corrupt and want to fight the polls holding each other's hands," he said.

BJP leader Shaina NC said that there is testimonial evidence how liquor permissions were completely changed to suit few people.

Shaina NC said, "Arvind Kejriwal has been playing the victim card. It is time the truth be out in the public domain. ED has been pursuing this case since October 23. There is testimonial evidence how liquor permissions were completely changed to suit few people, how money was transferred. It is a case that falls under PMLA and ED is well within its jurisdiction to take action"

She further said that the Supreme Court has itself maintained that money close to Rs 400 crores of misappropriation of wealth to the Goa government has been seen as a money trail.

Earlier Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal read out on Saturday a message by her husband, who is in custody of the Enforcement Directorate, in which he said that no prison can keep him inside and he will come out "very soon" and fulfil his promises.

"Your son and brother Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message from the jail," Sunita Kejriwal said citing her husband.

"My dear countrymen I have been arrested. Whether I am inside the jail or not, I will continue to serve the country. My entire life is dedicated to the country. I have struggled a lot in my life, and I know that this will continue. Therefore, this arrest has not surprised me," Kejriwal said in a statement read out on video by his wife.

The Delhi Chief Minister also urged Aam Aadmi Party's workers to not hate BJP members because of his arrest.

"I also appeal to all the workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that work of social welfare and public welfare should not stop with me going to jail. Don't hate BJP people due to this. They are our brothers and sisters. I will come back soon," he said as cited by Sunita Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal said that no prison can keep him inside and he would come out soon and fulfil his promise.

"There are several forces within and outside India that are weakening the country. We have to be alert, identify these forces and defeat them. Women in Delhi must be thinking that Kejriwal is behind bars. Who knows if they would get Rs 1000. I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep him behind bars for long. Main jald bahar aaounga (I will come out soon) and keep my promise," Sunita Kejriwal said while reading out the message by the Delhi Chief Minister.

The Delhi Chief Minister was on Friday remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for seven days i.e., till March 28, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court passed the order after Kejriwal was produced yesterday following his arrest on March 21 night by the central probe agency.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped. (ANI)

