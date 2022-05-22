New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao here on Sunday.

Sources close to ANI informed that issues related to national politics, federalism, states' role in India's growth, Union Government's policies and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Telangana minister V Prashanth Reddy, MPs - Joginapally Santosh Kumar, Nama Nageswara Rao, Ranjith Reddy, Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta, MLA Dr Anand Methuku and others were a part of Rao's delegation.

Rao arrived in the national capital on Saturday.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital and visited Sarvodaya Senior Secondary School in South Motibagh area.

The children at the school showed products made by them.

On Saturday, Rao visited several schools of the Delhi Government. "Visited world-class Mohalla Clinics and schools of the Delhi Government with @TelanganaCMO Shri K Chandrashekhar Rao ji. He was very happy to see all the facilities. India will only progress if we learn from the good work of each other," tweeted Kejriwal on Saturday. (ANI)

