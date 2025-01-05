Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini slammed Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, claiming that the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor "speaks a lot of lies" for the sake of votes and is involved in corruption.

The Assembly elections in Delhi are due in February and the dates for the same are expected to be announced in a few days.

"Arvind Kejriwal is involved in a lot of corruption...Just for the sake of votes, he speaks a lot of lies...The public of Delhi will teach a lesson to Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming state elections...The public will form the government of BJP in Delhi," CM Saini said.

His remarks come after Kejriwal said that both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress should officially announce that they are 'contesting elections together' against AAP.

"Arvind Kejriwal speaks a lot of lies, he also tried to get an alliance in Haryana. He first abuses the Congress party and then hugs them. He creates a lot of confusion among the public. Whatever corruption is done by Congress, Kejriwal has done 4 times as much," the CM told ANI.

CM Saini also criticised AIMIM's Assadudin Owaisi.

On Owaisi's remark he said, "He (Asaduddin Owaisi) is in cahoots with the Congress party...These types of leaders are two sides of the same coin."

Owaisi had yesterday claimed that there is "no difference between BJP and AAP."

"There is no difference between (BJP and AAP). Both are ideologically alike. RSS is their mother. RSS created Jan Sangh and later BJP was formed in 1980. The other was grown in 2012-13 in a big institute and it is lab-grown," he said.

Saini also slammed former UP CM and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav.

"When the Samajwadi Party government was in power, hooliganism was at its peak. Goons used to roam the streets... The Samajwadi Party government used to give protection to goons... But today after the formation of the BJP government under the leadership of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, all the goons are in jail," Saini said. (ANI)

