Bhubaneswar, January 5: In a major security lapse, a drone deployed by the administration to take photographs of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi accidentally crashed on the ground close to him during his visit to Jharsuguda, an official said on Sunday. The incident which occurred on January 2 came to light during the day after a video clip of the incident was circulated on social media platforms.

"As per preliminary investigation, the drone was deployed by the district administration to take photographs and record video of the chief minister and other dignitaries during the visit. Due to some technical glitches, it accidentally fell near to the CM," said the police officer of Jharsuguda district.

Drone Falls Close to Odisha CM During Jharsuguda Visit

#WATCH | A drone fell significantly close to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during his visit to Jharsuguda. Initial reports suggest the drone was intended for photography, but how it fell so close to the CM remains unclear. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/duDy5FLvTD — OTV (@otvnews) January 5, 2025

Majhi was heading towards Jhadaeshwar temple in the Purunabasti area of Jharsuguda when the drone fell near him. The alert personal security officer of Majhi and police officials immediately kicked the drone away.

