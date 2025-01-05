Patna, January 5: Bihar is in the grip of cold wave, with several places recording a mimimum temprature of 10 degrees Celsius or below, the Met office said on Sunday. Due to the intense cold conditions, the Patna district administration in an order asked all government and private schools till class 8 to remain shut till January 11. The lowest temperature of the state on Sunday at 6.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Motihari, followed by Saran (6.9 degrees C), Dehri (7 degrees C), Samastipur (9.2 degrees C), Vaishali (9.8 degrees C) and Patna (10 degrees C), the Met office said. North India Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rainfall in Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Amid Cold Wave; Uttar Pradesh Wakes Up to Chilly Morning.

Several other places also experienced experienced cold conditions, with Saharsa, Banka, Valmikinagar, Darbhanga and Kishanganj recording minimum temperature between 10.1 degrees C and 10.5 degrees C. Dense fog was seen in isolated places in Bihar during the day, and the weatherman forecast dense to very dense fog at several areas in the coming two-three days. Jharkhand School Holiday: Government Suspends Classes Till Grade 8 From January 7–13 Due to Cold Wave.

Due to intense cold conditions in Patna, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh on Sunday ordered all schools till class 8, private and government, including pre-schools, Anganwadi centres and coaching centres in the state capital to remain shut till January 11. The district administration in Patna has had also made mandatory for all private and government schools (including pre-schools, anganwadi centres and coaching centres) to hold academic activities from 9 am to 4 pm between January 2 and 6.

