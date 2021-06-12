Ahmedabad, Jun 12 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ahmedabad on Monday to inaugurate the state office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a party spokesperson said on Saturday.

The AAP national convener was invited by the state AAP unit to visit Ahmedabad to inaugurate the party's office located in the city's Navrangpura locality, and he has consented to it, said party's state spokesperson Tuli Banerjee.

"A detailed itinerary of Kejriwal's visit will be issued on Sunday," Banerjee added.

This will be Kejriwal's second visit to Gujarat this year. He lad last visited Surat in February after the AAP's encouraging performance in the city's municipal corporation elections wherein it emerged as the main opposition to the ruling BJP.

The AAP is aiming to contest the December 2022 Assembly elections in the BJP ruled Gujarat and trying to become an alternative to the Congress, which is beset by desertions and defeat in the local body polls held in February this year.

In its debut performance, the AAP won 27 seats in the 120-member Surat Municipal Corporation.

The Kejriwal-led party had fielded candidates across all the local bodies such as municipal corporations, municipalities, district and taluka panchayats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)