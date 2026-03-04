Tel Aviv [Israel], March 4 (ANI): Israel will open its airspace on the night between March 4 and March 5, resuming limited flights from Ben Gurion Airport to safely evacuate Israeli's stuck in the Gulf region.

Israel Transport Minister Miri Regev announced this decision in a press conference, as the conflict in West Asia escalates after the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The airspace will be opened on the night between Wednesday and Thursday gradually and ofcourse subject to security arrangements. We are doing everything to bring Israeli citizens home safely, in accordance to the security directives," she said.

Meanwhile, Iran has elected Ayatollah Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, as the successor to his father and will take over as Supreme Leader.

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, warned that any leader appointed by the Iranian regime to replace Ali Khamenei will be a "target for elimination," reported the Times of Israel.

"Any leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue leading the plan to destroy Israel, threaten the US and the free world and the countries of the region, and oppress the Iranian people, will be an unequivocal target for elimination. "It does not matter what his name is or where he hides," Katz said in a statement.

Mojtaba was said to have had a major hand in running his late father's office and maintains close ties with the top echelon of the IRGC and the Quds force, said the report. Israeli Media described Mojtaba has having a more hard-line position than his father and being behind the violent crackdowns on protesters in Iran. In November 2019, the US Treasury Department issued sanctions against Mojtaba. He was designated to represent the then Supreme Leader in an official capacity despite never being elected or appointed to a government position.

Meanwhile, the IDF said a new wave of strikes is underway against Hezbollah targets in Beirut. The IDF said further details will be provided later. Earlier, the IDF issued evacuation warnings for two buildings in Beirut ahead of airstrikes against Hezbollah infrastructure.

IDF also showed new footage of an airstrike against a group of Iranian soldiers operating an Air defence system, and the targeting of a Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter used by the Iranian army. A wave of Israeli airstrikes in Tehran on Tuesday had hit dozens of command centres of Iran's Basij paramilitary force and internal security forces. (ANI)

