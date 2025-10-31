New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Noting that Arya Samaj has always spoken of Indian values without fear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the founder of the organisation, Swami Dayanand Saraswati, was a visionary who worked for the emancipation of women and founded institutions that continue to serve the country.

Addressing the International Arya Mahasammelan here, PM Modi said that 150 years of the establishment of Arya Samaj is an occasion not just connected to a part of society or a sect but to the Vedic identity of the entire country.

PM Modi released commemorative coins marking the 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and the 150th anniversary of Arya Samaj's service to society.

"Arya Samaj has been an organisation that has fearlessly spoken about Indianness. Swami Dayanandji was a visionary leader," he said.

Referring to Swami Dayanand Saraswati's work in eradicating the ills prevalent at that time and empowering women, PM Modi stated that girls were provided with education in DAV schools.

"Today, our daughters are flying fighter aircraft and also promoting modern agriculture by becoming Drone Didis. Today, we can proudly say that India has the highest number of female STEM graduates in the world. Today, women are also playing leadership roles in the field of science and technology," PM Modi said

PM Modi also referred to President Droupadi Murmu taking a sortie in a Rafale fighter aircraft earlier this week.

PM Modi recalled his association with programmes associated with Swami Dayanand Saraswati.

"Last year, a special program was held in Gujarat at the birthplace of Dayanand Saraswati ji... Before that, right here in Delhi, I had the good fortune of inaugurating the 200th birth anniversary celebrations of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati ji... At that event, we all decided to continue the 200th birth anniversary celebrations as a continuous intellectual yajna for two years. I am pleased that this unbroken intellectual yajna has been running continuously for two years... I bow at the feet of Swami Dayanand Saraswati and pay my respectful tribute to him," he said.

The Mahasammelan is a key part of the Jyana Jyoti Festival, commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and 150 years of the Arya Samaj's service to society. The Summit has brought together representatives from Arya Samaj units across India and abroad. It also features an exhibition titled '150 Golden Years of Service', showcasing Arya Samaj's transformative journey through its contributions in education, social reform, and spiritual upliftment.

The Summit seeks to honour Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati's reformist and educational legacy, celebrate 150 years of Arya Samaj's service in education, social reform, and nation-building, and inspire global awareness of Vedic principles and Swadeshi values in alignment with Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)

