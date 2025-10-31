Varanasi, October 31: The Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) has begun strict enforcement of the Uttar Pradesh Solid Waste Management and Sanitation Rules 2021, introducing fines to curb unhygienic practices across the city. Under the new guidelines, individuals caught spitting in public places will be fined INR 250, while those found throwing litter or spitting from vehicles will face penalties of INR 1,000.

VMC Public Relations Officer Sandeep Srivastava said the initiative aims to enhance cleanliness and promote responsible civic behaviour. Feeding stray animals on streets will also attract a fine of INR 250, while keeping garbage on premises for more than 24 hours or littering in public spaces such as parks, roads, or dividers will result in a fine of INR 500. ‘Cleanliness Initiative Is Very Encouraging’: PM Narendra Modi Asks People to Join the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign.

Pet owners failing to clean up after their dogs in public areas will face a fine of INR 500, and dumping waste or animal remains in rivers, drains, or sewers will invite a penalty of INR 750. Indore Bags Cleanest City Tag for Record 8th Time in Central Govt's Annual Cleanliness Survey, Surat Ranked 2nd as President Droupadi Murmu Confers Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Awards.

Transporting garbage in uncovered vehicles or damaging municipal property such as bins and collection vehicles will draw a fine of INR 2,000. The highest penalty, INR 5,000, will apply to individuals or establishments found allowing water stagnation or creating unsanitary conditions posing public health risks.

According to Srivastava, the move is part of Varanasi’s broader mission to reinforce hygiene and environmental standards, in line with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the city’s ongoing transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2025 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).