Vellore (TN), Jul 10 (PTI) The geographical regions, north and south of the Vindhyas known as 'Panch Aryas' and 'Panch Dravidas' respectively were mischievously distorted to create a racial divide among the people to weaken the nation's unity, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said here on Sunday, blaming the erstwhile British rulers for this.

The country was systematically "ruined" by the British who tried to divide people along several imaginary lines, Ravi said addressing a gathering of INA (Indian National Army) veterans, ex-servicemen and their families. Before the British occupation of India, people could move freely to all parts of the country for education, trade, pilgrimage and settlement, he said.

The geographic regions, north and south of the Vindhya range known as 'Panch Aryas' and 'Panch Dravidas' respectively were mischievously distorted to create racial divide among people to weaken the country's unity, the Governor said.

The term Dravidar or Dravidian represented regions including those in present-day Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala. While leaving India, the British not only partitioned the country but had left 'some 600 independent countries' within, a Raj Bhavan release quoted him as saying. The Governor thanked Sardar Patel for uniting the country by removing the artificial and sinister divisions.

The ruling DMK has often accused Governor Ravi of backing the BJP's ideology and toeing Centre's official line on policy matters like the National Education Policy. On all such matters, the DMK is on the opposite side of the spectrum.

The Dravidian party in its history of over seven decades, has all along subscribed to the Dravidian-Aryan theory in its entirety, going well beyond its geographical connotations. The right wing's ideological stand on this issue is well known.

Ravi, laid a wreath at the 'Vellore Sepoy Mutiny Memorial Pillar' and paid tribute to the brave soldiers commemorating the 'Day of Vellore Sepoy Uprising against the British' here. While celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the 75th year of India's freedom, the nation is remembering unsung freedom fighters, identifying the forgotten heroes and honouring them, he said.

The Governor started his speech in Tamil highlighting the utmost sacrifices made by the freedom fighters for India's Independence against the British rule. While expressing his love for Tamil language, Ravi said one day he would 'speak in good Tamil'.

The Vellore uprising was a war against the British for freedom and it set the stage for a nationwide freedom struggle, which eventually led to the country's freedom, he said.

